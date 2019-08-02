Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Elders' Nordic photography, praising Lizzo and typing with your mind. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Finnish artist Riitta Ikonen hired a photographer to take photos of elderly Norwegian citizens accessorized with natural embellishments. Each senior's look was inspired by a character in Nordic lore.
The Hyperloop has made quick progress but still has quite a way to go before it will be available to the public. See how companies are racing to make the sci-fi dream a reality.
The black rhino is one of 1 million species on the edge of extinction. On average, 50 black rhinos die per year in Namibia from poaching. Who is protecting them?
Facebook has teamed up with universities to figure out how to send thoughts from your brain to a computer. The company is trying to convert brainwaves into written words.
America's national parks offer plenty of activities to get exercise and enjoy the great outdoors this summer. From hiking to swimming, here are the best national parks for every type of adventure.
Lizzo is one of the latest singers to reach stardom for her sassy songs and body-positivity. CNN reporter Lisa Respers France wants people to acknowledge Lizzo's body-positive movement without forgetting it's her talent that got her there.