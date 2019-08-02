Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Megan Marples and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Fri August 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Elders' Nordic photography, praising Lizzo and typing with your mind. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Transforming the elderly into natural wonders

Finnish artist Riitta Ikonen hired a photographer to take photos of elderly Norwegian citizens accessorized with natural embellishments. Each senior's look was inspired by a character in Nordic lore.

How long until Hyperloop is here?

    Virgin-Hyperloop-One (1)
    The Hyperloop has made quick progress but still has quite a way to go before it will be available to the public. See how companies are racing to make the sci-fi dream a reality.
    Read More

    Opinion: Saving black rhinos from extinction

    Inside Africa Black Rhinos_00002918
    The black rhino is one of 1 million species on the edge of extinction. On average, 50 black rhinos die per year in Namibia from poaching. Who is protecting them?

    Facebook gets closer to letting you type with your mind

    Facebook has teamed up with universities to figure out how to send thoughts from your brain to a computer. The company is trying to convert brainwaves into written words.

    National park adventures: Best parks to get your thrills

    America's national parks offer plenty of activities to get exercise and enjoy the great outdoors this summer. From hiking to swimming, here are the best national parks for every type of adventure.

      Analysis: Lizzo and the dichotomy of big girl praise

      Lizzo is one of the latest singers to reach stardom for her sassy songs and body-positivity. CNN reporter Lisa Respers France wants people to acknowledge Lizzo's body-positive movement without forgetting it's her talent that got her there.