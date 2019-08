(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:



-- A majority of House Democrats on record support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a CNN count.

-- Trump called the break-in of Rep. Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home "Really bad news!" a week after he slammed the lawmaker over the conditions in his district.

-- A$AP Rocky will be allowed to await the outcome of his Swedish assault trial in the United States.