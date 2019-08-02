(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A majority of House Democrats on record support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a CNN count.
-- Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died at 22 years old at the family's home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
-- Trump called the break-in of Rep. Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home "Really bad news!" a week after he slammed the lawmaker over the conditions in his district.
-- A$AP Rocky will be allowed to await the outcome of his Swedish assault trial in the United States.
-- An NYPD judge recommends that the officer involved in Eric Garner's death be fired, a source says.
-- Eric Dane says he no longer regrets his nude tape with his wife Rebecca Gayheart and another woman that was leaked in 2009.
-- With the sheer number of people requesting their $125 compensation from Equifax, regulators are pleading for the public to select the free credit monitoring instead. Consumers will receive "nowhere near" the $125, the FTC said.
-- Jason Momoa was the latest celebrity to join protesters in Hawaii trying to keep a telescope off the Big Island's tallest mountain.