Read: Leaked diplomatic letters over A$AP Rocky

Stockholm (CNN) One of the tactics used by the United States government in an attempt to advocate for A$AP Rocky? A diplomatic letter warning of "negative consequences" in US-Swedish relations, if the American rapper's hearing on assault charges was not resolved quickly.

CNN has obtained the full text of a letter written by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O'Brien and leaked earlier on Twitter. Addressed to the Swedish Prosecution Authority on July 31 -- before the rapper's trial had concluded -- the letter said the US was eager "to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the US-Swedish bilateral relationship."

Sweden's Prosecutor-General, Petra Lindh, responded in a letter on August 1, 2019, defending the independence of the prosecutor and the Swedish court. "No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible," wrote Lindh.

"Furthermore, when a person is charged and the case is brought before a court, only the court can decide, during or after the trial, whether or not to release the person or decide on supervised detention."

A US Department of State official told CNN, "We can't comment on diplomatic communications."

