Ugandan activist gets nine months in jail for a poem about a vagina

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) A Ugandan feminist and activist reacted with fury and defiance after being sentenced to nine months in prison for publishing a metaphorical poem about the birth of President Yoweri Museveni and his mother's vagina.

Stella Nyanzi was found guilty of "cyber harassment" on Thursday and sentenced on Friday for posting a Facebook poem using graphic imagery as a metaphor for Museveni's "oppression, suppression and repression" over 33 years of rule.

Nyanzi has already been in Luzira Women's Prison for nine months after publishing the verse that magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu said should never have been put in the public domain, describing it as "obscene" and "indecent" including suggestions which "could only be made by an immoral person."

The final ruling of the case took place on Thursday and Friday at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court.

On Friday, Nyanzi only appeared in court on a television screen although she was in the court building and her shouting could be heard from the courtroom.

