Breaking News

Ancient star discovery sheds light on Big Bang mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 3:57 PM ET, Thu August 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An artist&#39;s concept of what the first stars looked like soon after the Big Bang.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
An artist's concept of what the first stars looked like soon after the Big Bang.
Hide Caption
1 of 117
A star known as S0-2, represented as the blue and green object in this artist&#39;s illustration, made its closest approach to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way in 2018. This provided a test for Einstein&#39;s theory of general relativity.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
A star known as S0-2, represented as the blue and green object in this artist's illustration, made its closest approach to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way in 2018. This provided a test for Einstein's theory of general relativity.
Hide Caption
2 of 117
Spiral galaxy NGC 2985 lies roughly over 70 million light years from our solar system in the constellation of Ursa Major.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Spiral galaxy NGC 2985 lies roughly over 70 million light years from our solar system in the constellation of Ursa Major.
Hide Caption
3 of 117
Early in the history of the universe, the Milky Way galaxy collided with a dwarf galaxy, left, which helped form our galaxy&#39;s ring and structure as it&#39;s known today.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Early in the history of the universe, the Milky Way galaxy collided with a dwarf galaxy, left, which helped form our galaxy's ring and structure as it's known today.
Hide Caption
4 of 117
An artist&#39;s illustration of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
An artist's illustration of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away.
Hide Caption
5 of 117
Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with new star formation. The orange glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with new star formation. The orange glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars.
Hide Caption
6 of 117
This is jellyfish galaxy JO201.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is jellyfish galaxy JO201.
Hide Caption
7 of 117
The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks.
Hide Caption
8 of 117
&#39;Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist&#39;s illustration.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist's illustration.
Hide Caption
9 of 117