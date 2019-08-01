Pilot makes emergency landing on highway - all captured on trooper's dashcam

(CNN) A small airplane with engine trouble made a thrilling emergency landing Thursday to join the morning rush hour commute just outside Seattle.

Washington State Trooper Clint Thompson was driving along Pacific Avenue South, also known as State Route 7, just south of Seattle and west of Tacoma when he saw a KR2 single propeller plane descending closer and closer to the roadway.

He realized it was actually going to land on the roadway, and turned on his emergency lights to block traffic to help the plane land.

The dashcam in Thompson's patrol car captured the plane hitting the improvised runway and thundering down the road to come to stop at a red light, just like the cars on the road.

"Trooper Thompson just happened to be in the right place at the right time and witnessed the plane make an emergency landing," Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said in a tweet.

