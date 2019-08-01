A swaddled baby with her umbilical cord attached was left on a porch in Pennsylvania

(CNN) A baby girl swaddled in a blanket with her umbilical cord still attached was left on a porch in Pennsylvania -- and police are looking for her parents.

Terrell Phillips said he found the baby Tuesday afternoon outside a home in Upper Darby and called the police. Temperatures were in the mid-90s in the area that day.

"I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," Phillips told CNN affiliate WPVI. Upper Darby Police are looking for the baby's family.

"This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone ... we need help locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need," Upper Darby Police tweeted. "Mom, if you're reading this, call us."

"You can give a child up the hospital, to the police station, to the fire house, to churches, to anybody just about." The neighbors who found this little girl question why the mother didn't use the safe haven laws if she was in trouble. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/ReX5VIoO5b — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 31, 2019

The baby is doing well after undergoing evaluations at a local hospital, police said. Authorities said they have received an influx of adoption requests for the baby, but said they are not involved in that process and asked callers to only reach out with information on how the baby's family can be identified.

