A gas explosion rocks a community and leaves one dead in Kentucky

(CNN) A gas explosion rocked a community in Kentucky and left one person dead early Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities evacuated residents in Moreland after the explosion, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. The number of people evacuated was not immediately available.

A shelter has been set up at a local church. The Perryville Fire Department said that preliminary reports show that a gas line ruptured.

Sofia Nunez was at home in Moreland, Kentucky, when the explosion happened.

"There was a loud noise and it sounded like a tornado was outside our house. When you stepped outside you could hear the flames and feel the heat. It shook the house for nearly 30 minutes after the flames appeared and neighbors windows were shattered," Nunez told CNN.

