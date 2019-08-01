Breaking News

Crews respond to medical emergency at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 7:53 PM ET, Thu August 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Kennedy compound in Hyannis is seen from Lewis Bay in 2009
The Kennedy compound in Hyannis is seen from Lewis Bay in 2009

(CNN)Emergency crews were responding to a medical emergency at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts.

Hyannis Fire Lt. David Webb told CNN that an individual was taken to the Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday after a call for assistance was made at 28 Marchant Avenue.
It's unclear why the emergency call was made.
The six-acre waterfront property in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod is home to several members of the Kennedy family.
    The compound captured the nation's attention during the presidency of John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.
    Read More
      The presidential helicopter, Marine One, landed there countless times and high-profile politicians visited the property.
      This is a developing story - more to come