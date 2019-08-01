(CNN) The suspected ringleader of a human trafficking and narcotics network who'd been on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Most Wanted list was arrested Wednesday night in Michigan after a manhunt that lasted more than two years, an agency spokesman said.

Darrick Bell , 50, was arrested at an Econo Lodge in Monroe, south of Detroit, with nearly $12,000 and suspected cocaine in his motel room, spokesman Khaalid Walls said in a statement. A female defendant facing drug charges was also arrested, he said.

Bell, a US citizen, is one of nine defendants charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, among other charges, according to a superseding indictment filed in federal court. The indictment alleges that Bell and others conspired to give drugs to human trafficking victims to control and coerce them into commercial sex work.

Authorities had been looking for Bell since January 2017, when nearly 200 law enforcement personnel raided the Victory Inn in Detroit, a motel where Bell allegedly took part in a sophisticated criminal operation manned by lookouts and armed guards, Walls said. Bell escaped the raid.

It was not immediately clear if Bell has an attorney.

