Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dies at 76

(CNN) Harley Race, an eight-time National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion, died Thursday following health complications. He was 76.

Race was surrounded by his partner, Rose, family and friends at the hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, when he passed away, his son Jason, told CNN.

"He kept fighting till the end," Jason said. "He is the most genuine human being I know. I don't even think he knew the impact he has had on others."

The news of his death was posted by Jason on the wrestler's verified Twitter account.

"Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him. Harley Race, we love you."