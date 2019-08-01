Former Florida deputy accused of falsifying drug arrests is being held on a $1 million bond

(CNN) A former Florida deputy stands accused of falsifying at least 14 drug arrests.

Steven O'Leary was arrested Monday on charges of official misconduct, making false statements, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, petit theft and battery. For those charges, a judge set his bond at $1 million Wednesday.

An attorney for O'Leary was not listed in court records, and it is unknown if he has representation.

CNN has reached out to the Florida Police Benevolent Association, but it is unknown if the agency represents O'Leary.

Over the 11 months he was working as a deputy in Martin County, O'Leary made 86 drug arrests, according to a 47-page investigative report. Some of those, the report said, were people being wrongly arrested and held in jail for several days.

