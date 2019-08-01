Man allegedly used note to rob bank. Handily (for police) it had his name on it

(CNN) In the pantheon of great capers, this will not be included.

Late Monday morning, Michael Harrell walked into a U.S Bank in Cleveland and handed a teller a note demanding money, the FBI said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows he wore a ball cap, but made no attempt to obscure his face.

What's more curious is that he made no effort to obscure his name and address, either, authorities say.

"When the teller took the note and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name. He had used a note that he had used earlier at the (Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles) and it had his name on it," special agent Vicki Anderson of the FBI's Cleveland office told CNN affiliate WJW

The note said, "This is a robbery. Don't get nobody hurt," according to a Cleveland police field case report.

