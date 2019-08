(CNN) Tears streamed down her cheeks and she gulped at the sky as the enormity of her achievement sank in.

Teenager Khadijah Mellah was not only the first jockey to race in a hijab in Britain but she won the amateur ladies-only Magnolia Cup at "Glorious" Goodwood after only taking up riding in April.

The 18-year-old from Peckham, a member of the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, edged her mount Haverland home in front of a cheering crowd on top of the Sussex Downs Thursday and was still crying when she entered the winner's enclosure.

In front of massed ranks of photographers, TV cameras and craning onlookers, she beamed through the tears and punched the air.

"It's been a whirlwind, it's been crazy," she told a scrum of reporters after the official presentation. "Traveling, meeting a lot of different people, early mornings, fitness training. It's been well worth it."

