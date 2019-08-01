Israel Folau says court proceedings against Rugby Australia have begun

(CNN) Israel Folau says court proceedings against Rugby Australia are underway after his playing contract was terminated following homophobic comments on social media.

The full back, capped 73 times by Australia, was found guilty of a code of conduct breach and stripped of his contract for an April Instagram post that said "hell awaits" gay people.

The 30-year-old, a devout Christian, also lost sponsorship deals with car manufacturer Land Rover and sportswear brand Asics.

"I have commenced court proceedings against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs," Folau wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I was hoping to resolve this matter before the Fair Work Commission, but unfortunately, we were unable to do so.