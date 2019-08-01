Putin hails Trump's bid to warm relations by battling wildfires together

Moscow (CNN) US President Donald Trump offered Russian President Vladimir Putin assistance in fighting vast wildfires in Siberia during a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin saw the gesture as a step towards warmer relations between both countries, the Kremlin wrote.

"The president of Russia praised this move by the President of the United States as a guarantee that in the future it will be possible to restore full-fledged relations between the two countries," it said.

The phone conversation took place on the "initiative of the American side," the Kremlin added.

The White House confirmed the two leaders had spoken. They discussed wildfires and "trade between the two countries," Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said.

