Save on popular lingerie at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Everyone loves an anniversary, and Nordstrom is no exception. Right now, the beloved retailer is wrapping up its 2019 Anniversary Sale — which ends this weekend — with some major discounts that would make any shopper happy.

There are deals and steals to be found in every department, but we're particularly excited about all the savings available on lingerie. Whether you're looking for the perfect bra, some super comfortable panties or something to make you feel sexy, Nordstrom has options for you.

Lingerie is always a bit tricky when it comes to sizing, understanding various styles and navigating different fits. And with more than 100 items marked down during this year's Anniversary Sale, trying to find what's right for you is no small task. But, to save you some time and energy, we've highlighted some of the top options we've found below.

Bras

Rose Dream Bra ($47.90, originally $72; nordstrom.com): Designed to disappear under your t-shirt, this bra is both comfortable and supportive. It's also designed with lace straps, so it looks cute, too.

Natori Feathers Contour Bra ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com): When you're looking for a more romantic bra, feathered lace almost always does the trick. Plus, the plunging contour cups are both flattering and supportive.

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra ($43.90, originally $66; nordstrom.com): Even under your favorite old t-shirt, you can still embrace your girly side with this comfortable contour bra that features a sweet yet subtle lace trim. And it fits so well, one reviewer writes, "you can barely even tell it's there!"

Agility Sports Bra ($31.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com): With a sports bra, support is always key. But who doesn't also want to look stylish, too? You can have the best of both worlds with this cute, crisscrossed option that offers "bounce-controlling compression."

Flawless Underwire Contour Bra ($19.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com): This deeply discounted bra is perfect for everyday wear, comes in two different color options and features a J-hook on the back strap so you can switch into a racerback bra with ease.

Panties

Soft Stretch Seamless Hipster Panties ($14.90, originally $20; nordstrom.com): Available in regular and plus-size options, these hip-hugging panties eliminate panty lines while offering some cute cheeky action.

Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs ($14.90, originally $20; nordstrom.com): Everyone has a go-to pair of cotton panties. Make these yours. Available in nine colors and designed to have a feminine edge, these panties have garnered a nearly 5-star review with more than 650 happy customers weighing in.

Soft Stretch Seamless Bikini ($14.90, originally $20; nordstrom.com): We all know and love the bikini bottom cut. This option's not only extra soft, it will also virtually disappear underneath your outfit -- no panty lines here.

Print Low Rise Thong ($16.90, originally $25; nordstrom.com): Thongs have come a long way, and that's something to celebrate. This low rise option features a thick waistband that sits comfortably and perfectly flat against your body. As a bonus, they come in a number of different patterns, as well as additional solid color lace options.

Retro High Waist Thong ($15.90, originally 23; nordstrom.com): This high-waisted, super stretchy and very soft thong is a fun, retro version of your basic lace thong.

Shapewear

Higher Power Shaper Panties ($24.90, originally $38; nordstrom.com): Women know: Spanx are game-changers. And these are no different. The high waistband sits right below the bra line and compresses everything you want held in.

Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts ($24.90, originally $38; nordstrom.com): Speaking of Spanx, these shaping shorts are also on sale. They're made from a compression fabric that controls everything from your tummy to your thighs. Plus, you'll get a little lift when it comes to your backside.

Camisoles and Bodysuits

Seamless Two-Way Tank ($20.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com): Low-cut on one side, more coverage on the other — this tank is perfect to wear under any article of clothing. They run small, so size up for the perfect fit.

Intimately FP Not Yours Bodysuit ($37.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com): If looking sexy is your aim, this lace bodysuit will get you there. A deep neckline and open back are accentuated with three different lace patterns that blend into one spicy number you're sure to love.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.