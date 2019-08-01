A South Korean cult leader who held 400 followers captive in Fiji has been jailed for six years

(CNN) A South Korean cult leader has been sentenced to six years in jail for holding some 400 followers captive in Fiji and subjecting them to violence and abuse.

Once in Fiji, her followers had their passports taken away from them and some were subjected to violent beatings.

Shin was arrested after flying into Seoul on July 24 2018 on charges of forced confinement and physical assault, South Korean police said at the time. Three of her followers were also detained.

Authorities then had to grapple with how to repatriate church members from Fiji, where they said many had been stranded without documents.

