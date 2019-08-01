(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The top US Navy SEAL sent a blistering letter to his commanders, writing "we have a problem," following several incidents of alleged misbehavior.
-- In a 67-28 vote, the Senate passed a budget deal that lifted the debt ceiling and postponed the looming threat of potential default on US debt.
-- A man in Pennsylvania who spent 21 years in prison walked free on Wednesday after a witness confessed to the killing.
-- Doctors in India found 526 teeth in a 7-year-old boy's mouth after he complained of jaw pain.
-- A honeymoon in Florida went horribly wrong when a man died in a rip current. It was his first time swimming in the ocean.
-- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources used "shocking" boats to stun Asian carp, which causes them to float to the surface so they could be collected and measured.
-- Jeff Bezos, who is CEO of Amazon and the world's richest person, sold more than $1.8 billion worth of stock to fund this project.
--The Impossible Whopper will be available at all US Burger Kings starting next Thursday.