(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:



-- The top US Navy SEAL sent a blistering letter to his commanders, writing "we have a problem," following several incidents of alleged misbehavior.

-- In a 67-28 vote, the Senate passed a budget deal that lifted the debt ceiling and postponed the looming threat of potential default on US debt.

-- A man in Pennsylvania who spent 21 years in prison walked free on Wednesday after a witness confessed to the killing.

-- A honeymoon in Florida went horribly wrong when a man died in a rip current. It was his first time swimming in the ocean.