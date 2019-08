Mogadishu mayor dies of wounds following Al-Shabaab attack

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Abdirahman Omar Osman, the mayor of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, succumbed to wounds sustained in a suicide bombing in the city, the government said on Thursday.

Osman died at a hospital in Qatar where he had been undergoing treatment since July 25 following the bomb attack on a government building in the city.

More than 10 people including district commissioners and other regional officials were killed in the blast.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo declared three days of mourning and ordered the country's flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Osman, the presidency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also sent condolences in a Twitter post on Thursday.