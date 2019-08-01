Mogadishu mayor dies of wounds following Al-Shabaab attack

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Abdirahman Omar Osman, the mayor of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, succumbed to wounds sustained in a suicide bombing in the city, the government said on Thursday.

Osman died at a hospital in Qatar where he had been undergoing treatment since July 25 following the bomb attack on a government building in the city.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo declared three days of mourning and ordered the country's flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Osman, the presidency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also sent condolences in a Twitter post on Thursday.