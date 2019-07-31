Woman turns 107 and shares her secret to longevity: 'I never got married'

(CNN) A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday shared her secret to living a long life: stay single.

Louise Signore, who lives in the Bronx in New York, maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly. But she believes the real reason why she's enjoyed more than a century is because she never tied the knot.

"If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day," Signore told CNN affiliate WCBS

"I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that's the secret. My sister says, 'I wish I never got married.'"

The woman's sister is 102-years-old, WCBS reported, so longevity might run in the family.

Read More