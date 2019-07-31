He thought his late wife's precious ring was lost forever, but social media came to the rescue

(CNN) Since his wife's death from colon cancer in 2016, Patrick Waddell of Harrisburg, North Carolina, has always carried their wedding rings with him.

He wore hers on his pinky, but when it kept getting caught on things, he had a jeweler intertwine the two -- together forever -- and wore them on a chain around his neck.

While on vacation last week, the precious rings were lost -- but the kindness of strangers saved the day.

Waddell, 43, and his two children went to visit his in-laws in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as they've been doing for 13 years. He wanted to spend a day in South Myrtle to pick up a golf cart and decided to stay at the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

Two hours after he got the golf cart, he realized that the rings were gone.

