One newborn is dead and another is hospitalized after they were found behind a California building

(CNN) Police are investigating the death a newborn who may have been delivered and left behind a business in Fairfield, California.

Fairfield police officers responded Tuesday evening to a call about a woman who seemed to have just given birth to two infants.

The caller said the babies looked like they had been "birthed on the sidewalk behind the businesses," police said in a news release.

Once they arrived, authorities found the two newborns but not the mother.

One officer began lifesaving efforts on one of the babies.

