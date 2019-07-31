An Iowa honeymooner drowned in Florida. It was the first time he'd been swimming in the ocean

(CNN) Dalton Cottrell and Cheyenne Hendrick of Iowa were honeymooning near Crescent Beach, Florida, on July 30 when they decided to take a dip in the ocean.

But "3 days of wedded bliss turned into a nightmare very quickly," Cheyenne said in a Facebook post

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office said it appears Dalton and Cheyenne, both 22, were caught in a rip current that took them nearly 100 yards out to sea.

"Cheyenne advised this was Dalton's 1st time ever in the ocean and started to freak out," the sheriff's office report said. She told deputies Dalton began to struggle and when she tried to help, he tried to pull her under. Then he went underwater for more than a minute, she told deputies.

A St. Johns County lifeguard and William David Foy, a nearby paddleboarder, swam out to try and save the couple, Foy told deputies. The lifeguard placed Dalton on the paddleboard and they swam back to shore, the sheriff's office report said.

