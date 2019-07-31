After escaping an enclosure, dozens of goats get loose and run through a neighborhood in Washington state

(CNN) A herd of goats can function as a great eco-friendly way to cut the grass, but sometimes they have a mind of their own.

On Tuesday a community in Washington state found out what happens when goats burst out of their enclosure and run through the streets.

Mark Svendsen posted a video as dozens of goats scampered through the Issaquah Highlands community, just east of Seattle.

He said the neighborhood homeowner's association uses the goats to control weeds and help clear vegetation between houses.

Describing the video, Svendsen wrote that the goats had just about chewed through the enclosed field, where they were being kept. But hungering for more green snacks, the herd "broke through their fencing," he said.

Read More