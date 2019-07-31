(CNN) Residents were urged to shelter in place for several hours after an explosion and fire broke out Wednesday at a massive ExxonMobil plant in Texas, officials said.

City officials said via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the advisory had been lifted after monitoring failed to detect "any levels of concern" in the air.

Officials said 66 employees and contractors were examined at a health clinic, with some receiving first aid. All were released.

The fire had been contained by the evening.

"We realize the people who live here in Baytown and our surrounding communities are worried," ExxonMobil spokeswoman Natasha Barrett told reporters. "We understand that and we've been working hour after hour to check on things, to monitor air quality."

