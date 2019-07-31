(CNN) Residents were urged to shelter in place after a fire broke out Wednesday at a massive ExxonMobil plant in Texas, injuring six people, officials said.

The injuries were described as non-life threatening, according to ExxonMobil spokeswoman Sarah Nordin.

Natasha Barrett, a spokeswoman for city of Baytown, had earlier said three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

The fire occurred at the company's Baytown Olefins Plant, Nordin said. The company website describes the complex as one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes in the world. It's located about 25 miles east of Houston.

The blaze is in a unit that contains polypropylene material and Exxon asked that a shelter-in-place order be issued west of the plant and south of the Texas Spur 330 freeway "out of an abundance of caution," the city of Baytown said via Twitter.

Flames and smoke rise from the ExxonMobil complex in Baytown, Texas.

