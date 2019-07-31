A Delta pilot was removed from a fully boarded plane and arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated

(CNN) A Delta pilot was taken off a fully boarded plane on Tuesday morning at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan told CNN.

The pilot, 37-year-old Gabriel Lyle Schroeder from Rosemount, Minnesota, was arrested a little after 11 a.m. local time after an investigation was conducted by airport police, Hogan said.

Before getting on the plane, Schroeder was seen leaving a TSA screening line for crew members when he noticed there was additional screening being conducted, the spokesman said.

"The individual left the line, which drew suspicion," Hogan said. Schroeder later went back into the screening line and boarded the plane.

Authorities found a container of alcohol in Schroeder's possession once he was taken into custody. Hogan declined to provide additional details to CNN about what kind of alcohol was confiscated.

