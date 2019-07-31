Yasiel Puig was in a benches-clearing brawl minutes after he reportedly was traded

(CNN) The Cincinnati Reds Twitter account might have summarized the events of Tuesday night best: "There's a lotta stuff going on rn."

There sure was, as that "stuff" included Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig being involved in a benches-clearing brawl mere minutes after news broke he was being traded.

The Reds were hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The National League Central division teams already didn't like each other. Their rivalry goes back years, including a benches-clearing incident back on April 7 in Pittsburgh.

Tempers would flare again, but first, a little after 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, news of a blockbuster deal began to circulate. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Puig was getting traded to the Cleveland Indians for Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team deal including the San Diego Padres.

What we know about monster Indians-Reds-Padres three-way trade, per sources:



Cincinnati gets: RHP Trevor Bauer



Cleveland gets: OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, OF Yasiel Puig, 3B Victor Nova (per @AJCassavell)



San Diego gets: OF Taylor Trammell



LHP Scott Moss also involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

It turns out Puig's final moments as a member of the Reds were quite eventful.

