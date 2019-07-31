(CNN) Her passport blunder caused nearly 40 players to miss out on practice rounds Monday for the Women's British Open and leading golfer Lexi Thompson says she "can't apologize enough."

The American was on her way from the Evian Championship in France to Woburn when she realized her passport was in her golf bag, which was in a van carrying the players' clubs to the UK.

She arranged for the driver to stop and meet her caddie Benji, but the delay caused the van driver to miss his ferry to England, ensuring the clubs only arrived late Monday afternoon, by which time the course was closed for maintenance ahead of the major, which begins Thursday.

"I didn't realise that I was going to cause so much delay with the bags for all the players and I'm very sorry about that," the 24-year-old Thompson said in her press conference at Woburn Wednesday.

"But in my situation I was freaking out and then he happened to be somewhere close to where my caddie Benji was so my first reaction was to hopefully stop him and get my passport so I could leave and get to the Women's British Open.

Read More