Indian parliament criminalizes Muslim practice of instant divorce

(CNN) India's parliament has passed a bill criminalizing the controversial Muslim practice of instant divorce -- "triple talaq" -- and making it punishable with up to three years in prison.

The age-old practice, allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by simply saying the Arabic word for divorce, "talaq", three times.

India's Upper House of Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday -- the third time the bill has come up for a vote in the upper house.

In 2017, India's Supreme Court found that the controversial divorce practice was unconstitutional

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the bill's passage on Twitter, writing : "I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India's history."

