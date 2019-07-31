Former NFL player Merril Hoge is one of 18,400 plaintiffs suing Monsanto, saying Roundup caused cancer

(CNN) Former NFL running back and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge has filed a lawsuit against Monsanto, claiming its popular weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer -- resulting in permanent "physical pain and mental anguish."

The suit was filed this month in the US District Court for the District of Idaho. Hoge accuses Monsanto of negligence and says the company promoted "false, misleading, and untrue" statements about the safety of Roundup.

"By reason of the foregoing, plaintiff is severely and permanently injured," the suit says.

Hoge now joins 18,400 other plaintiffs suing Monsanto, claiming its popular Roundup weedkiller caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or NHL.

But Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, said hundreds of studies over 40 years support the safety of Roundup.