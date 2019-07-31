Police make arrest in gruesome murder of Russian Instagram star

Moscow (CNN) Moscow police said Wednesday they had made an arrest in the headline-grabbing murder of a Russian Instagram star, according to a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Interior (MVD).

"As a result of operational search activities, the police officers at the Moscow Directorate of the MVD of Russia in Moscow established the location and arrested the suspect in the murder of a female social media personality in the apartment of a residential building on Pyryeva Street," Irina Volk, the official spokesperson for the MVD, said. "He has now been brought in for questioning."

Russian law enforcement statements did not name the victim, but Russian state television channel Rossiya 24 and multiple Russian news outlets identified the her as Yekaterina Semochkina, who used the online pseudonym Yekaterina Karaglanova and who was best known for the Instagram handle @katti_loves_life.

According to the Investigative Committee, Russia's top law-enforcement body, the body of the woman was discovered Saturday in a suitcase in a residential apartment building on Pyryeva Street. During the examination of the body, stab and cut wounds were found in the chest area.

A landlord said that the relatives could not reach the victim and asked to check the apartment, the Investigative Committee said.

