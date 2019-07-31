Actually waterproof and water-resistant makeup that will survive your beach plans

Summer isn't over yet, which means there's still time to get in that well-deserved beach weekend. Whether you're going to be jetting off to luxurious resorts or just driving over to the nearest coastal town, worrying about your makeup is the last thing that should be on your mind.

Luckily, there are certain makeup products that are formulated to make sure you're not worrying about smudging and smearing throughout the day. We've rounded up a couple of waterproof and water-resistant products that have either been vetted by us or tested and approved by plenty of reviewers, so you can be sure your "walking out of the ocean" shot is "Baywatch" and not "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

One quick clarification: Waterproof and water-resistant makeup typically contain the same types of ingredients -- such as wax or oils -- to counteract water on your face. While there's no exact definition as to what sets apart waterproof and water-resistant makeup, typically waterproof makeup is meant to withstand swimming in the ocean while water-resistant is plenty for a dip in the pool. So while we would definitely recommend a waterproof mascara and eyeliner, most of our top skincare picks are water-resistant, since they're lighter on sealants and gentler on your skin. They're also easy to touch up throughout the day, which is something to aim to do anyway when it comes to sunscreen.

Skincare

We're big fans of sunscreen here at CNN Underscored, and luckily for all of us there are so many effortless ways you can incorporate it into every element of your water-resistant makeup routine. Supergoop does a great job of creating effective, high-quality skincare products that not only protect your skin from the sun, but also stay on while you're at the beach, by the pool or partaking in any sweat-inducing activity.

Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA ++++ ($48 for 18-ounce bottle; sephora.com): This everyday sunscreen may look like your typical thick lotion that'll leave you with an undesirable white cast from the outside. But you notice the difference in quality and comfort as soon as it touches your skin. The Everyday Sunscreen rubs in easily, feels almost weightless and leaves you with a perfect base for makeup. It's water-resistant, sweatproof and protects your skin with a sun protection factor of 50. We recommend stocking up on the 18-ounce option, because you'll want to use it on your face as well as the rest of your body.

Supergoop Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist With Vitamin C Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($19 for 6-ounce bottle; sephora.com): If you're more a fan of spray sunscreens, here's your new best friend. This mist aims to hydrate your skin while providing it with SPF protection and anti-aging benefits. The nozzle can be used upside down so you won't have any trouble covering any part or your body, which I love. Plus, it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and works well on both dry and wet skin. So simply spray on another layer every hour and a half or so.

Supergoop Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($34 for 5-ounce bottle; sephora.com): If you want to embrace your glowing beach goddess, this sunscreen oil is your fast track to just that. This oil feels extremely lightweight and provides you with the dewy, smooth and hydrating glow that you don't typically associate with waterproof or water-resistant makeup and skincare products. Use it all over during the day to get that healthy glow, or spray it on your shoulders, collarbones and legs for a gorgeous sheen.

Face

For me, there's one brand that really does a standout job of creating waterproof and water-resistant face products that are fantastic across the board. A couple of them I've been using forever and haven't even realized they're waterproof, because they're that lightweight and natural-feeling on my skin. From foundation and concealer to blush and bronzer, Tarte takes the cake when it comes to natural, lightweight face makeup that won't budge at the beach.

Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 ($39; tartecosmetics.com): While this foundation doesn't claim to be waterproof, it is my go-to option when I'm doing anything out in the sun. It is full coverage, which is great because you won't want to be layering product when it's hot and sticky outside. Plus, a little goes a long way. The texture of this is thicker than a typical liquid, but not quite a cream. The result is a supersmooth and not cakey finish that looks natural in sunlight. And as long as you set it with a reliable powder and a waterproof setting spray, you'll be fine getting your face a little wet.

Creaseless Concealer ($26; tartecosmetics.com): Something I do when I know I'm going to be swimming or jumping into water is opt for no foundation and just a little concealer, just to target any blemishes or skin concerns. A perfect, reliable option for that is this waterproof concealer. It stays put, covers up as little or as much as you want and comes in 30 shades. The waterproof formula also counteracts any creasing or sitting in fine lines, so it'll look like you're barely even wearing makeup if you want that effortless yet flawless look. Plus, it's vegan!

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush ($29; tartecosmetics.com): For me, there is no blush as long-wearing as this option from Tarte. Oftentimes I feel like blush and bronzer are the first to go after a long day, but this blush will outlast my foundation and concealer at times -- it's that reliable. While I've never gone swimming while wearing it, it is my go-to option for any sunny days where I'll be sweating a lot. And with how much I can sweat, it might as well be called waterproof. Plus, it comes in 12 gorgeous shades, so you don't have to sacrifice long wear and reliability for your favorite color.

Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer ($30; tartecosmetics.com): Tarte's Park Ave Princess is an iconic shade. It's flattering, easy to work with and it's waterproof -- which means your bronzy glow can stay with you whether you're tanning, swimming or just getting dressed up for a beach night cookout.

Eyes

When I think of must-have waterproof makeup, mascara and eyeliner are the two I feel should be in everyone's makeup bag. That's why I will stand by these products until the end. And as someone who takes their winged eyeliner very seriously, I can tell you that these products will not budge -- even if you're doing long-distance swimming or olympic diving.

Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($22; sephora.com): I've written about my love for this eyeliner before, and the waterproof version is just as good as the regular version. The only reason I don't wear this option every day is because sometimes it won't completely come off with my regular makeup remover. It's super dark, doesn't feather or flake and will truly stay put. So while it may not be my first pick for an everyday eyeliner, you can be sure it'll be staying on all day, in the water or on land.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($22; sephora.com): If you're more of an eyeliner pencil person, this waterproof option from Urban Decay comes in a literal rainbow of nearly 40 shades. All of the shades are supersmooth and creamy, but they're also able to maintain their bold color and lasting power throughout the day.

Lancome Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara ($25; lancome.com): If you don't want to sacrifice thick, fluttery, dark lashes, Lancome's Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara will hold up against sweat, water and the elements and for up to 24 hours without sacrificing any of the qualities that make it so great. It features a large brush that gives your lashes desirable, big volume. It doesn't flake or smudge, and the formula includes waxes and polymers that give it its waterproof, long-lasting ability.

Setting Spray

One of the most important things to remember if you really want your makeup to stay on during your next beach day is your setting spray. It's the easiest way to help your makeup melt into your skin, stay on your face all day and not smudge or smear. When it comes to the best in class, one product stands out from the rest.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($33; sephora.com): This is one of my holy grail products. While it doesn't claim to be waterproof, it is a big winner when it comes to staying power and keeping your makeup looking perfect whether you're sweating, facing the elements or getting splashed in the face by some beach water. It will also help any makeup you have on look more natural, radiant and dewy. Even better, this stuff will keep it in place and in check.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.