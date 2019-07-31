The Galaxy Tab S6 aims to mix productivity and fun in one 10.5-inch Android tablet

We're just days away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7, but clearly, the tech giant had some news that just can't wait: Introducing their new Galaxy Tab S6, a 10.5-inch tablet that supports a largely updated S-Pen, and is designed for content creation, content streaming and productivity.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will launch in both WiFi and LTE aka Cellular variants. The Wi-Fi edition will be available first, starting at $649 for $128GB (pricing isn't yet set for the 256GB WiFi), with preorders set for August 23 and shipping slotted for September 6. The LTE models will be available later this year, and pricing on those is still TBD. The device will come in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush with a base 128GB of storage. (Rose Blush and Cloud Blue stick out as my early favorites.)

Here's are the WiFi models that will be available for preorder Aug. 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 128GB in Moutain Gray ($649; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 256GB in Moutain Gray (samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 128GB in Cloud Blue ($649; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 256GB in Cloud Blue (samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 128GB in Rose Blush ($649; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi with 256GB in Rose Blush (samsung.com)

Samsung products generally feature a sharp display with deep contrast and a wide rainbow of colors. I suspect that will again be the case on this tablet's 10.5-inch display thanks to a WQXA Super AMOLED panel. With this screen size, it's likely that Samsung is competing with Apple's iPad Pro 11-inch and the 10.5-inch iPad Air, though worth noting that the bezels on the Tab S6 aren't as thin as Apple's.

Powering the Tab S6 will be a Qualcomm 855 processor with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It will be Android with a Samsung user interface on top. And yes, it's a lightweight device similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S10 line.

The first Galaxy Tab with an on-screen fingerprint sensor

Like on the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+, there is an on-screen fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Tab S6, a first for a Samsung tablet. It will likely be a similar experience and one that gets better with time as it learns your finger.

You can wirelessly charge the S-Pen on the Tab S6

Samsung has really stepped up the game with their S-Pen. For starters, it can charge wirelessly on the back of the Tab S6 and has longer life thanks to a .35mAh battery inside. There's also new connectivity that enables remote control of presentations or slide decks, and the ability to enable AirActions. Essentially, this lets you click a button on the S-Pen to trigger an action, like flipping through a slideshow or even taking a selfie.

The really good news is that the S-Pen still comes in the box, keeping with the same inclusion on the Tab S4. The upgraded Book Cover Keyboard does not, though. Pairing that with the Tab S6 will give you a laptop-like setup. The device's support for Samsung DEX expansion means you can also plug the Tab S6 into a monitor with a dock.

Rounding out the Tab S6 is a set of four speakers from AKG and Dolby Atmos. The high-quality sound and sharp display were clearly aimed at the user who wants to watch movies or stream music on a tablet.

All this tech doesn't deliver a thick tablet. It's just 5.7-millimeters thick and 420 grams. You should easily be able to throw it into a briefcase for work or a backpack for class. And when traveling, the 7,040mAh battery should deliver hours of use. Fast charging will make it easier when the battery finally does run out.

How does the Tab S6 stack up?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 will be landing on September 6 with preorders starting on August 23. That $649 starting price is competitive, especially with the S-Pen included. For comparison, the iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 and the 10.5-inch iPad Air starts at just $499. Neither of those include the Apple Pencil.

We'll have a full review of the Tab S6 arriving in the coming weeks. For now, though, the Tab S6 looks like it should be a speedy and impressive Android tablet for entertainment and light productivity work. Those looking for a full productivity machine on wheels should look at the Surface.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.