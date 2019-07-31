The best fall shoes on sale at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

When fall comes around, the pieces I like to buy new are jeans, jackets and, most importantly, shoes. A comfortable yet stylish black bootie, a new everyday sneaker for cooler weather and maybe even a statement over-the-knee boot. Lucky for you, those three products and much more are now available with a significant discount at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

The only downside? You'll have to be quick, because the sale goes only through August 4. After that, all these products will be marked back up to their original price. And knowing that, we'd say there's no better time to stock up on some fall shoes you know you'll be wearing all season long.

Women's

A mule should be a staple in every woman's wardrobe -- it's basically a work-appropriate slipper. And the Evelyn Genuine Calf Hair Mule ($69.90, originally $109.95; nordstrom.com) is a fun yet subtle way to incorporate animal print into your everyday wardrobe. Perfect for spicing up an all-black outfit, we're calling this a fall staple.

Speaking of fall staples, the Coltyn Bootie from Dolce Vita ($109.90, originally $169.95; nordstrom.com) is slightly elevated version of your everyday black bootie. The pointed toe is sleek and a bit more dressed up, while the leather patterning brings dimension to an otherwise simple material. I got a pair of the classic black myself, but if you're looking to spice it up, the red snake print option is stunning.

If you're looking for an everyday sneaker that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, the Soft 7 Sneaker from Ecco ($99.90, originally $159.95; nordstrom.com) might be your perfect fit. The black stone metallic leather color is a great option for fall, and would pair perfectly with black jeans or leggings for a casual look that's still far from grubby.

If you love having a little extra height, the Ivie Sneaker from Halogen ($69.90, originally $109.95; nordstrom.com) is in a similar style as the option from Ecco, but features chunky rubber soles that will give you an extra inch and a half. The black leather is versatile enough to take you from work to the gym and to a date night, while the snakeskin detailing at the back is a stylish touch.

There's no easier way to dress up a simple outfit than with an over-the-knee boot, and the Steve Madden Everly Over the Knee Boot ($86.90, originally $129.95; nordstrom.com) is a simple way to incorporate this type of piece into your wardrobe. While the price is definitely a steal, it's even more of a bargain when you consider how much similar styles will cost you. Take for instance, the Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over the Knee Boot ($798; nordstrom.com). While it's absolutely stunning, it definitely doesn't look too different from your Steve Madden option. And for more than $700 less, we'd say this is a pretty solid dupe.

In need of a new pair of heels? The Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal ($64.90, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com) comes in almost every color under the rainbow. From your neutrals like black patent leather and grey suede to a statement-making coral and hot pink leather, there's a color for every occasion. They even have a couple of options that feature the trendy clear strap, great for elongating your legs.

Men's

The Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Wingtip ($159, originally $300; nordstrom.com) is what some might call a wardrobe essential in every modern man's wardrobe -- and it's almost half off its original price right now. It's classic, mature and dressed up, all while being comfortable. The shoes feature a sneaker sole and inner cushioning for all-day comfort. Plus it comes in four versatile neutrals -- black, brown, grey and navy blue.

A chukka boot isn't just a great staple -- the boot itself signals the fall season to me. Stomping through fallen leaves, cool autumn nights, all of that. The Alton Chukka Boot ($79.90, originally $124.95; nordstrom.com) is a super versatile option made from Italian leather. The cushioned footbed ensures you're comfortable throughout the day, and it comes in three great color options.

If you're looking for a classic oxford, and you're willing to splurge a little, check out the Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford ($259.90, originally $395; nordstrom.com). It features a full leather lining as well as a single oak-leather sole, so you know it's high quality -- so much so that Nordstrom says four presidents have worn this shoe on their Inauguration Day. So whether you're about to get sworn in as the next president of the United States or just want to feel as powerful at your next board meeting, these are the shoes for you.

I'm a big fan of a white sneaker year-round, but if you're looking for a more subdued option, the Greats Royale Sneaker ($119.90, originally $179; nordstrom.com) is a sleek, slightly dressier version of your standard sneaker.

If white isn't quite your style, the Ecco Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker ($99.90, originally $159.95; nordstrom.com) is a perfect everyday sneaker for someone who can't get away with running shoes at the office, but doesn't need to wear dress shoes. The leather and patterning is casual enough for daily wear, but dressed up enough that you won't look grubby.

For those who prefer a classic sneaker, the Adidas 'Seeley' Skate Sneaker ($47.90, originally $64.95; nordstrom.com) is a great option for less than $50. It features the signature Adidas design, and the navy color is easy to pair with any range of outfits.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.