Take a deep dive into digital marketing with this $37 course bundle

When it comes to digital marketing, there's a huge range of skills, qualities and abilities that make someone perfect for a job in the industry. Not only do you have to understand the basics of marketing -- such as how to sell a product, engage consumers and build up your brand -- but you also need to have the digital smarts to support your marketing instincts. From SEO strategy to various social media platforms and everything in between, there's a lot to know when it comes to being a well-rounded digital marketer. Luckily, this also means there are a ton of opportunities within the field, and room for specialization.

If you've been thinking about learning more about any of the included topics, this offer is one that's hard to pass up. A huge bonus is that you'll get lifetime access to all the material, so you can take your time with the lessons, take all the notes you want and return to certain lessons if you want a refresher.

One of the most basic but important elements of digital marketing is email marketing. And in the industry, MailChimp is almost synonymous with email marketing. In MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing (29 lectures, 2 hours) you'll cover how to optimize emails in order to reach people when they're most likely to be checking their inbox. You'll learn about building out email lists and how to A/B split test in order to discover the most effective copy and types of emails that really resonate with your audience.

Another crucial element of digital marketing is understanding how to use Facebook and Google, two platforms that controlled about 57.7% of the online advertising market last year. In Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course (106 lessons, 11 hours) you'll learn the basics of creating Facebook campaigns from scratch. Not only is Facebook a great way of reaching new customers, it's also a powerful tool when it comes to boosting revenue. From optimizing your ads to using different ad formats and even growing your page likes, post engagement and customer base, you'll cover it all in this social media marketing course.

Google is how people search for products, and so it's important that you're catching them while they're looking for what you're offering them. In The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords (70 lessons, 18 hours) you'll take a deep dive into the other largest online advertising platform and get familiar with Google AdWords, which is Google's online advertising platform. You'll cover setting up an AdWords account, how to use keywords to your advantage, tracking sales and revenue through the platform and finally how to structure your account, campaigns and more for the best results for your business.

One of the most important elements of using platforms like Facebook and Google is in knowing how to target and reach the right people at the right times. And retargeting helps you reach your most valuable audience -- the people who have already visited your site, shown interest in your brand or have even added one of your products to their cart. In Retargeting & Remarketing: The Ultimate Guide Made Easy (13 lessons, 1 hour) you'll cover retargeting on platforms such as AdWords and Facebook, in addition to others like Adroll, Perfect Audience, Criteo and more. You'll pick up learnings on topics like user intent and segmentation, understanding your traffic and how to create various types of banner ads.

When it comes to making sure your site, product or brand gets discovered by people, SEO is crucial. In Build The Perfect SEO-Optimized WordPress Website from A-Z (51 lessons, 2 hours) and The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course (140 lessons, 15.5 hours) you'll cover beginner topics such as domain registration and site hosting to have a website up and running in a couple of hours. Then you'll move on to optimizing that website for search. You'll explore SEO essentials for multiple types of content, from images to videos, websites and more. You'll discover what types of keywords help you in search, in addition to elements such as backlinking and quality links to improve your site's authority.

Lastly, you'll take a deep dive into affiliate marketing through the final three courses in the bundle. In Amazon Traffic, Sales and Marketing for Sellers & Affiliates (35 lessons, 3 hours) you'll learn about increasing traffic and sales whether you're an Amazon FBA seller or Amazon affiliate. You'll learn about how to give your listings and links the boost they need to reach more people, and how to market your listing and links through various sources. In SEO Affiliate Domination (58 lessons, 2 hours) you can build off the SEO knowledge you've already acquired and apply it more specifically to affiliate marketing. You'll cover everything from e-commerce strategy to video marketing and how to build up your brand's authority. Finally in Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula (26 lessons, 2.5 hours) you'll cover a five-step method that walks you through how to start earning commissions quickly as an affiliate. From setting up a reliable website to picking the products and offers you can promote through it, this course aims to show you how working as an affiliate marketer can be a successful, long-term business.