Is a subscription toothbrush service worth it? Here's what you need to know

As much as you may be diligent about brushing your teeth every morning and night (and of course, flossing), you probably aren't replacing your toothbrush as much as you need to. The American Dental Association recommends doing it every three to four months, but even sooner is required if the bristles are visibly frayed, since this means they aren't doing as good of a job as they should.

But we get it: It's hard to remember to replace your toothbrush regularly, especially on top of all the other tasks you have to deal with on a daily basis. Thankfully, subscription toothbrush services are here to save the day, and they all offer various perks depending on what you need. Below, check out the options, and get ready to figure out the best one for you.

If you love your electric toothbrush, try Quip -- created by dentists and designers in order to provide an option that's both effective and stylish, not to mention super affordable. For $25, $40 or $55 (depending on which toothbrush you choose), you get a starter set that includes the toothbrush, holder and mint anticavity toothpaste. After that, you get a refill set every three months that includes a fresh brush set and battery for $5, with the option of an additional toothpaste for $5 more. The company also offers free shipping with refill subscriptions, as well as a 30-day return policy, so you can make sure you're completely satisfied before you commit. This makes for a no-risk investment on your part.

A little more high-tech than the Quip, Goby has several options for electric brush kits -- including classic, monochrome and metallic colors -- which means you can make sure your toothbrush completely matches your aesthetic. Offering a one-time purchase starting at $65 or a subscription starting at $50, you receive the Goby the first month, and a fresh brush head for $6 (including free shipping) every one, two or three months, depending on your preferences. Reviews of the Goby have been stellar as well, with comments such as, "I'm never going back to any other toothbrush" and "It definitely cleans better than a manual toothbrush." With a lifetime warranty, you're always covered, no matter what.

Designed for everyday care at an affordable price, Shyn wants to provide a one-stop shop for everything you need to keep your smile looking healthy. Their Daily Sonic toothbrush consists of some seriously cool features, including a pressure sensor that prevents you from brushing too hard, as well as advanced toothbrush heads designed for common dental issues, including plaque buildup, sensitive gums and stained teeth. Offering various subscription options as well as individual refills on toothpaste, whitening strips, toothbrush heads and more, Shyn is an affordable way to make sure you have everything you might need in terms of oral care. Pick from the Daily Collection for $44.95 (including a toothbrush, charging station, travel case and choice of brush head); Care Collection for $54.99 (including all of the above, as well as the Rembrandt Deeply White + Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste and a 90-pack of the Shyn Confidently Minty Floss Picks); or the Bright Collection for $69.99 (which includes everything in the Care Collection, as well as Shyn's top-selling 1-week Teeth Whitening Kit). You can choose from refills on brush heads, flossers, toothpaste and whitening kits (depending on your subscription of choice) every two or three months, and it's also backed by a lifetime guarantee, which means you can replace your brush at any time for no additional cost.

Boka's motto of "mindful oral care" may just convert you to a more natural dental routine -- the company aims to create safer products with more effective ingredients, in order to cut through the noise and make oral care as easy and effective as possible. You can choose from three subscriptions, all offering various amenities, depending on the products you need. The Boka Brush kit comes with an electric, sonic-powered brush, two brush heads and one free travel brush for $70, with $8 every three months for additional heads. A slightly more upgraded Boka Brush and Paste kit includes the brush, two brush heads, Ela Mint toothpaste and a free travel brush for $70 upfront and $16 a quarter for additional brush heads and toothpaste months. However, if you want an entire regimen in one go, the Boka Kit includes the brush, two brush heads, toothpaste, Vada Mint Floss with beeswax and a free travel brush for $70, with the heads, toothpaste and floss shipping every three months for $20 a quarter. What makes Boka different? Not only is it the first electric brush to feature activated charcoal bristles that help to limit bacteria growth, but all of the company's products incorporate premium ingredients as well. From the green tea and aloe vera in the toothpaste to the beeswax in the floss, Boka makes sure you're choosing the absolute best for your oral health.

If you're trying to make more environmentally conscious decisions, Goodwell was made for you: All products have been created with recyclable materials, eliminating plastic entirely for an option you can feel good about purchasing. The company offers three subscription plans, depending on your needs: The Bamboo plan starts at $15 for a manual Bamboo and Binchotan toothbrush, one Pacific Mint Natural Toothpaste and one box of Goodfloss, with $15 every two months for replacements of each; the Premium subscription includes a manual premium toothbrush that involves a recycled aluminum handle, one Pacific Mint Toothpaste and one box of Goodfloss for $30 to start, with $15 every two months for replacement brush heads, toothpaste and floss; and finally, the Be. subscription includes the electrical, biodegradable Be. toothbrush, one Pacific Mint Natural Toothpaste and one box of Goodfloss for $75 to begin with, along with a charge of $15 every two months for a replacement brush head, toothpaste and floss. The company really prides itself on making sure each option is both sustainable and effective, so you can rest assured you're making a great decision no matter which option you pick.

With more than 23,000 five-star reviews on its site, Burst offers a professional-grade sonic toothbrush subscription service for an affordable price. By working with dental professionals and selling directly to consumers, Burst is really affordable for an option of this quality -- the subscription starts at $69.99 for the traditional option and $99.99 for the limited-edition rose gold option, with $6 to $7 for each replacement head every 90 days. You can cancel at any time, but we have a feeling you might want to keep your Burst: It has some really inventive features, such as whitening charcoal bristles, three brushing modes (sensitive, whitening and massage), one of the strongest motors on the market and such an incredible battery that you'll be able to use your brush for an entire month without recharging it. Talk about a steal.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.