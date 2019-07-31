Breaking News

By Megan Marples and Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 3:37 PM ET, Wed July 31, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The next 10 Democratic candidates take the stage in Detroit for night two of CNN's Democratic Debate. Here's what to watch for.

-- The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates today for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008.
-- A Delta pilot was removed from a fully boarded plane at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
-- A 71-year-old man was fatally shot in Phoenix while working for the rideshare service Lyft on his 52nd wedding anniversary.
    -- YouTuber Grant Thompson, who was the "King of Random," died at 38 years old.
    -- A new study suggests that stomach acid inhibitors could be linked to increased allergies.
      --The founder of India's biggest coffee chain was found dead in a river nearly two days after he went missing.
      -- A worker in Phoenix received hundreds of job offers after he handed out his resume on the side of the road.