(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:



-- The next 10 Democratic candidates take the stage in Detroit for night two of CNN's Democratic Debate. Here's what to watch for.

-- The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates today for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008.

-- A Delta pilot was removed from a fully boarded plane at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

-- A 71-year-old man was fatally shot in Phoenix while working for the rideshare service Lyft on his 52nd wedding anniversary.