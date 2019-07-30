The bow of a World War II submarine was discovered off the coast of the Aleutian Islands

(CNN) The USS Grunion went missing about a month after it departed on its first war patrol in 1942. It wasn't seen again until the sons of the Grunion's commanding officer began searching for it and found the wreckage in 2007 off the coast of the Aleutian Islands.

Now the submarine's bow has also been identified, about a quarter mile from the main wreckage, according to Tim Taylor of the Lost 52 Project, which searches for sunken World War II submarines.

In October 2018, the Lost 52 Project team returned to the site of the main wreck and found that the ship's bow had slid down a steep volcanic embankment, Taylor said.

They put together a 3D scan of the bow and presented it to the family of USS Grunion's Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mannert L. Abele.

"When we brought it back to the family, it opened up so much more understanding of what happened and why it sank and what happened to the submarine," Taylor said.

USS Grunion Bow Section

