Prithvi Shaw suspended from cricket after doping violation

(CNN) Prithvi Shaw, one of India's most promising cricket stars, has been banned from the sport until the middle of November after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The 19-year-old, who made became the youngest Indian to make a century on debut after hitting 134 against the West Indies in October 2018, was found to have "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can commonly be found in cough syrups."

The batsman has been banned for eight months by India's Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) -- backdated to March 16. He will be free to resume playing from November 15, 2019.

Prithvi Shaw signs autographs during the first Test in the series between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on December 10, 2018.

Shaw is the fourth youngest player in the history of cricket to hit a debut century, and also became the second youngest Indian player to score a Test match century after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

He provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping program on February 22 and tested positive for Terbutaline while playing in a tournament in Indore.

Read More