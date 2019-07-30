The Philippines is the world's most deadly place to defend the environment

(CNN) The Philippines is now the deadliest country in the world for land and environmental defenders, with 34 killed in 2018, according to new research.

Worldwide, a total of 164 people were killed in related violence -- an average of more than three per week -- according to the "Enemies of the State?" report from NGO Global Witness. Mining conflicts were responsible for the largest share of the deaths.

But in the Philippines, disputes linked to agribusiness led to half of the killings, according to the research. Such conflicts have increased in the Southeast Asian nation due to President Rodrigo Duterte's plans to hand 1.6 million hectares of land over to industrial plantations.

At the same time, Duterte's "war on drugs," which has led to thousands of extrajudicial killings, is creating a "culture of fear," according to the NGO.

Despite the increased focus on environmental issues the world over, the proliferation of strongmen leaders is bringing greater danger for those trying to defend their rights, Global Witness says. And the situation is likely to deteriorate in 2019, it predicts.

Read More