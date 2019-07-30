This little cutie could help save a type of rhino from extinction

(CNN) A southern white rhino named Victoria gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park after a 493-day pregnancy, the zoo announced on Monday.

Zoo officials say that Victoria "did extremely well and remained calm during the 30-minute labor" on Sunday, and that the calf is nursing well and the pair are bonding.

It's an even bigger deal for the northern white rhino.

"We are so pleased Victoria and the calf are doing well. She is very attentive to her baby, and the calf is up and walking, and nursing frequently. Not only are we thankful for a healthy calf, but this birth is significant, as it also represents a critical step in our effort to save the northern white rhino from the brink of extinction," Barbara Durrant, the Director of Reproductive Physiology at the Zoological Society of San Diego said in a statement.

The zoo said that once the processes of artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer are perfected on southern white rhinos, they could be used on other endangered species.

Southern white rhinos could one day even be used as surrogate mothers for northern white rhino embryos.

Victoria the southern white rhino and her calf.

Researchers are optimistic that a northern white rhino calf could be born from these processes within 10 to 20 years.

Victoria and her calf are resting and bonding and will be off exhibit for an undisclosed period of time, the zoo said. The calf will eventually be introduced to the other five females at the zoo.

The calf should have company in the fall.

The zoo says a female named Amani is also pregnant by artificial insemination and is scheduled to give birth in September or October.