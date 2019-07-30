A rare photograph shows a sea lion trapped in the mouth of a humpback whale

(CNN) This sea lion found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Chase Dekker has been photographing wildlife for nearly a decade but has never captured a shot like this. He was on a routine whale-watching boat trip last week in Monterey Bay, California, when he noticed a sea lion stuck on the nose of humpback whale.

He immediately started photographing.

"I didn't even look at my camera," Dekker said. "I just leaped up and was screaming to everyone aboard."

The results were incredible, as Dekker was able to capture the moment when the sea lion fell into the whale's mouth.