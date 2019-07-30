Police exhume body of a woman found more than 30 years ago. They're trying to identify her with DNA technology

(CNN) Police in Saline County, Kansas, are trying to identify the body of a woman found more than 30 years ago.

On Monday, the Saline County Sheriff's Department confirmed that it had exhumed the remains of a woman nicknamed "Miss Molly" from the Gypsum Hill Cemetery to take advantage of "advancements in DNA identification."

Her body was found in January 1986 in a creek along I-70 in Saline County, about 90 miles north of Wichita. Though many attempts have been made to identify over the years, none have been successful.

Police are hoping new technology can finally crack the case.

Several agencies responded during the exhumation, including the Kansas City FBI, which assisted in collecting samples from the body, a release from the sheriff's department said.