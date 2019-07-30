4 victims and a shooter have been found dead in northwest Wisconsin

(CNN) Four victims and an apparent shooter have been found dead at two homes in northwest Wisconsin, authorities said.

Two bodies were discovered when deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk told CNN affiliate WQOW.

"We located two people who were deceased, one being the shooter. ... Other family members at the residence were shot" and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Kowalczyk told WQOW.

Three more victims were found when deputies about four hours later went to a home in the town of Lafayette, about 10 miles away, to notify relatives of the Lake Hallie victim, Kowalczyk said.

"We finally forced our way in, and we found three other victims of a homicide," he said.

