Dump truck strikes two state troopers and multiple pedestrians in New Jersey

(CNN) A dump truck struck two New Jersey state troopers and multiple pedestrians in West Orange, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Both troopers, who were outside their patrol cars, were taken to a hospital The pedestrians reported no serious injuries, state police said on Twitter

Aerial video of the scene from CNN affiliate WABC shows the dump truck on its side along the right guardrail on Interstate-280. An ambulance in front of the dump truck is smashed up against the back of a fire engine, which is resting against the right guardrail. A silver vehicle and a white van nearby also showed various damage.

The crash was on I-280 eastbound, West Orange public information officer Joe Fagan said. Eastbound lanes were closed down, and westbound traffic was bottle-necking, he said.

New Jersey Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver said she had visited the injured state troopers in the hospital.

Read More