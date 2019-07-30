Breaking News

A Chicago father was charged in the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old son

By Christina Maxouris and Marlena Baldacci, CNN

Updated 3:17 AM ET, Tue July 30, 2019

Ronald Davis was arrested on July 28 in connection to the accidental fatal shooting of his 3-year-old son.
(CNN)The father of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting in Chicago Sunday has been charge in connection to the child's death.

The toddler's family told police they heard a gunshot in another room and found the boy with a weapon, CNN affiliate WLS reported.
Ronald Davis, 29, was arrested following the shooting and has been charged with one felony count of endangering the life and health of a child, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession or use of a weapon by a convicted felon, Chicago police said in a news release Monday.
Davis "knowingly left a loaded gun in a place where the child was able to access the weapon," police said.
    The child was wounded in the face and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WLS reported.
    Chicago police have contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to assist in the case, according to WLS.