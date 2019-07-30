An Amazon delivery driver stole a Texas couple's dog and tried to sell it online, police say

(CNN) An Amazon delivery driver was fired and arrested after police say she stole a dachshund from in front of a Texas couple's home and attempted to sell it online.

The suspect, 22-year-old Mycah Keyona Wade, was in a Weatherford neighborhood on July 5 making deliveries as a contract driver for Amazon when she spotted the dog, Parker County Sheriff's Office Deputy Danie Huffman said.

The dachshund, a 2-year-old named "RJ," had darted out of his home as his owners opened the door to go to the grocery store and run across the front yard, Huffman said.

Wade snatched the dog from the street in front of the home, Huffman said. A landscaper who reported having a conversation with the suspect about the dog and private security footage from the neighborhood helped police identify Wade.

After an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest, she turned herself in and initially denied she'd taken the dog.

